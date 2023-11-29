Teen dies after falling from balcony on Royal Caribbean cruise

A teenager died Saturday after reportedly falling from a Royal Caribbean ship’s balcony.

Passengers told TMZ a 16-year-old died after falling from a balcony onto a deck on Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas ship, saying it’s unclear if the incident was intentional.

One passenger on the ship said there was an announcement asking for passengers willing to donate blood early on Saturday morning, according to FOX 35.

The teen was reportedly taken to a hospital but later died.

Pictures taken by a passenger on the ship show yellow caution tape on a balcony and one area of the deck blocked off by a tent and a temporary wall.

The Allure of the Seas had just begun a 3-day trip when the incident happened and was between Port Canaveral, Florida, and Nassau, Bahamas.

