Teen Charged with Wounding with Intent

September 12, 2022

Nineteen-year-old Devon Scott, otherwise called ‘Tommy’, of Morant district, Morant Bay, St. Thomas was arrested and charged with Wounding with Intent following an incident that occurred on Friday, September 02.

Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that about 11:40 p.m., Scott was at bar when an argument developed between him and another man that escalated into a tussle. Scott subsequently used a scissors to stab the man several times.

The man was transported to hospital where he was admitted in critical condition. Scott was taken into custody where he was later charged.

His court date is being finalised.

