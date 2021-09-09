Teen Charged with Shopkeeper’s Death in Kingston

A 15-year-old boy has been charged by detectives from the Kingston West Division with the murder of Paula Raphael, a 56-year-old shopkeeper from Unity Lane in Kingston 13.

According to the Denham Town Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), Raphael was sweeping her yard about 11:15 a.m., when she was accosted by the teen who shot her multiple times.

Raphael was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

On September 1, the accused was arrested, and on September 8, he was charged.