Teen Charged with Robbery with Aggravation

A 17-year-old girl from Venus Avenue, Kingston 17 has been charged
with Robbery with Aggravation following an incident on Arnold Road, Kingston 4 on Friday,
August 04.
Reports are that about 1:00 p.m. the teen, along with two other men, requested pick-up from the
area using the In-Drive application. It is reported that the taxi operator on arrival of the request
was robbed of his Toyota Probox motor car – the matter was reported to the police.
The teen was subsequently arrested and charged after a question-and-answer session in the
presence of an attorney and was positively identified by the complainant during a Visual
Identification parade.
A court date is being finalised.