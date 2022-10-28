Teen Charged with Robbery with Aggravation in Kingston 8

Eighteen-year-old Marlon Jones of Lawrence Drive, Whitehall Avenue, Kingston 8 was charged with Robbery with Aggravation following an incident on Constant Spring Road in the parish on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Reports are that about 4:20 p.m., the complainant was walking along the roadway when he was approached by Jones and four other men who robbed him of his properties. The complainant managed to report the incident to the Police who gave chase and managed to accost Jones.

He was subsequently arrested and charged however, his court date is being finalized.

