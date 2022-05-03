Teen Charged with Murder

Troy Riley, 19 years old, of Rum Lane in Kingston, has been charged with murder and illegal possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting of a man on East Queen Street in the parish.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Fitzroy Cobourne.

According to sources, Cobourne was seated on the roadside at 11:05 a.m. on April 13th, when he was pounced upon by a lone gunman who opened fire, hitting him.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Riley was arrested and interviewed on Friday, April 29, in the presence of his attorney.

He was later charged. His court date is being finalized.