Teen Charged With Murder In Arnett Gardens

The Kingston West Police charged a teen with Murder following the shooting death of a man in his community in August 2019.

Charged with Murder is 19-year-old Nashaun Smith otherwise called ‘Shortman’, of Arnett Gardens, Kingston 12. He is charged with the death of 25-year-old Donavon Barrett otherwise called ‘Chiney man’, unemployed also of Arnett Gardens.

Reports are that on Monday, August 3 about 6:00 p.m., Barrett was walking along the roadway when he was approached by Smith who opened gunfire hitting him in the head. Barrett later died at hospital.

On Saturday, July 04, Smith was apprehended and subsequently charged with Murder after he was pointed out in an identification parade.

His court date is being finalised.

