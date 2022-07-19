Teen Charged with Murder and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

A 17-year-old boy was has been arrested and charged with Murder and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following the death of 37-year-old Ricardo Edwards, delivery man of Wild Street, Allman Town, Kingston which occurred in the parish on June 24.

Reports are that about 3:35 pm, Edwards was inside his yard when the teen and his accomplice entered and opened gunfire, hitting him. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The teen was picked up by the police during a targeted operation in the parish and was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.