Teen Charged with Murder

A teenager bartender has been arrested and charged, in connection with the stabbing murder of a man in Mount Ogle, St Andrew, on Saturday, July 8.
She has been identified as Rochelle Watson, otherwise called ‘ Miss Chin ‘ a bartender of Mount Ogle, and she has been charged with the murder of 29-year-old Ryan West, labourer also of the same community.
Reports by the police are that about 8:30pm, The female bartender and West got involved in an altercation, when she allegedly used a knife to stab him to his upper body.
The police were summoned and upon arrival West was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Following an investigation, Watson was arrested and charged.