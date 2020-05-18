Teen Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

A teenager of Brooks Level Road, Stony Hill in St. Andrew was charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following the seizure of a handgun and several rounds of ammunition in his community on Friday, May 15.

Reports from the Stony Hill Police are that about 5:45 p.m., the teen was searched during an operation and one 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol with a magazine containing eight 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from his waistband.

He was later charged following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalized.