Teen Charged with Downtown Kingston Heist

The Central Police have charged a teenager in connection with the robbery of hundreds of thousands of Jamaican dollars following an incident in downtown Kingston on Saturday, July 25.

He has been identified as 18-year-old Eusebio Cecilio of West Street, Kingston.

Reports are that about 3:35 p.m., Cecilio, working with three other assailants, held up a businessman at knifepoint and allegedly robbed him of JMD $400,000. The incident was reported to the Police and an investigation launched.

Cecelio was subsequently arrested on Friday, August 7 by the Denham Town Police and charged after he was pointed out on an identification parade.

His court date is being finalised.

