Teen Charged with Breaches of the Firearms Act

A teenager of Payne Avenue, Kingston 11 has been charged with Wounding with Intent, Shooting with Intent and Illegal Possession Firearm and Ammunition following an incident along Lagos Drive, Payne Land in Kingston 11 on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Reports from the Hunt Bay Police are that about 11:05 p.m., the complainants were standing along a roadway in the community when the teen, who was among a group of men who allegedly pounced upon them and opened gunfire at them. Two persons received gunshot injuries.

Following an investigation, the teen was arrested and subsequently charged. His identity is being withheld because he is under 18 years old.

His court date is being finalised.

