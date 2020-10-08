Teen charged for murder in Hanover

An 18-year-old youth, Devontae Rose otherwise called ‘Teddy’ ofCacoon Castle in Hanover

has been charged with murder in the death of a 37-year-old man from the same district.

Dead is 37-year-old Gregory Grant otherwise called ‘Bodcat’ of Ken Jones district, Cacoon

Castle in Hanover.

Reports are that about 10:50 p.m., on Sunday, September 20, Grant and Rose were at a candle

lighting when an argument developed between them. Rose then used a knife to stab Grant to

his upper body. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Rose was arrested

and later charged on Tuesday, October 6.

His court date is being finalised.