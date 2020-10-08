Teen charged for murder in Hanover

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

An 18-year-old youth, Devontae Rose otherwise called ‘Teddy’ ofCacoon Castle in Hanover
has been charged with murder in the death of a 37-year-old man from the same district.

Dead is 37-year-old Gregory Grant otherwise called ‘Bodcat’ of Ken Jones district, Cacoon
Castle in Hanover.

Reports are that about 10:50 p.m., on Sunday, September 20, Grant and Rose were at a candle
lighting when an argument developed between them. Rose then used a knife to stab Grant to
his upper body. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Rose was arrested
and later charged on Tuesday, October 6.

His court date is being finalised.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....