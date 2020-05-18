Teen Charged For Illegal Firearm in Kingston

Firearm Seizure
Detectives assigned to the Kingston Western Police Division charged a teenager with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following an incident in Arnette Gardens, Kingston 12 on Saturday, May 16.

Charged is 18-year-old Rahiem Dixon, of Rodney Road Kingston 12.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that about 12:30 a.m., a team of officers was on foot patrol in the community when Dixon was accosted and searched. One Browning pistol and seven 9mm rounds were taken from him. He was arrested and subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalized.

