Teen Charged After Robbing Taxi Driver

A seventeen-year-old student of Gresham Avenue, Kingston 5 has been
charged Robbery with Aggravation and Conspiracy to Robbery with Aggravation following his
involvement in the robbery of a taxi operator in his community on Saturday, August 5.
Reports from the police are that about 3:30 a.m., the taxi operator received a request from a
passenger to be picked up and transported from South Camp Road to Halfway Tree. On his arrival
at the location, two females, who identified themselves as the callers, requested his help to put
items in the trunk. Whilst in the process of doing so he was pounced upon by the teen and four
men who were armed with handguns and machetes. They proceeded to inflict multiple chop
wounds on his body, after which they robbed him of his motor car, cash, cell phone, and other
personal items. The man managed to escape further injury and reported the matter to the police.
He was assisted to hospital, where he was treated.
The teen was taken to the station by his parent on Thursday, November 2 and was positively
recognized during an Identification Parade. He was subsequently charged on Tuesday, November
14.
His court date is being finalized.
