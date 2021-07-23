Teen Boy Drowns in Underground Tank in St Ann

The police in St Ann are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a teenager, who is believed to have drowned in his neighbor’s underground tank on Thursday (July 22).

Dead is Christopher Lynch, a 14-year-old of Lincoln District, Brown’s Town in the Parish, and he attended Brown’s Town High School.

The teen was said to have left his mother, Sherree Ann Hogarth, at home and gone next door to swim in a neighbor’s underground tank.

Christopher reportedly got into difficulties while trying to swim and plummeted to the bottom of the tank, where he apparently drowned.

At the time of the incident, there was no parent or guardian at the neighbor’s house, only the homeowner’s three children, who are all under the age of 13.

The fire department was alerted and firefighters assisted in draining the tank and retrieving his body.