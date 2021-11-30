Teen Arrested and Charged After Stealing US $3,000

Housebreaking and larceny charges have been filed against a 15-year-old from Lower Buxton, Browns Town in St. Ann, after a break-in at his home on Sunday, November 14.

A report from the Browns Town Police states that about 6:30 p.m., in the afternoon, the teenager smashed open a bedroom window and entered the room, where he stole US $3,000.

Based on the teen’s caution statement in which he confessed to the act, he was eventually arrested and charged with the offence.

His court appearance is still being scheduled.