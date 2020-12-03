Teen Among Three To Face Wounding Charges In St. Thomas

Jamaica News: Detectives in St. Thomas charged three persons including a 15-year-old with Wounding with Intent and Assault Occasioning Bodily Harm following an incident at their home in Airy Castle in the parish Sunday, November 08.

Accused are a 15-year-old boy, 21-year-old Omareo Scott and 37-year-old Caryll Hall all of Mamee Tree, Airy Castle in St. Thomas.

Reports are that the complainant went to the home of the accused persons when he was attacked with a machete; he received several chop wounds.

A report was made to the police and all three accused were later arrested and subsequently charged.

Their court dates are being finalised.