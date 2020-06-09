TeeJay Takes Us Behind Closed Doors For His New Single ‘Moonlight’: Watch

A private rendezvous with his girl is put on display for TeeJay’s latest music video. The Up Top Boss takes us behind closed doors and inside his cosy apartment for a pretty intimate show. The new release came today June 7th on his YouTube page TeejayOfficial with production credits to DJ Frass Record.

Fans can always expect to hear some smooth sounding tracks from TeeJay every now and then; his new single Moon Light is certainly one of them. The riddim is an assembly of soft hitting symphonies; this, combined with the Day One singer’s unflawed choral ranges, makes for a soothing listening experience. However, in true TeeJay flare, the song is laced with some very rude lyrics.

The title Moon Light was just a polite cover for this single, while there are mentions of their doings in the moonlight; the name has no bearing to the entirety of the song. TeeJay details every aspect of his lovemaking with his girl and recites their conversation during.

She: “Wine mi baby come put it pon mi”

Him: Yuh nu see yuh p… too tight, mi f…yuh more dan two time…”

Is just a ‘cleaner’ snippet of their very rude banter and the rest of the song. Check out the full version below –

The visuals roll on to show them getting busy, in the living room on the couch, in the bed with a moon-like chandelier glimmering between scenes for perhaps some applicability, especially since the entire video was shot during the daytime.

TeeJay’s label mate, Shenseea, just released her single Good Comfort on the same riddim as well. Let’s see if she treats fans to a music video the way TeeJay has.

With the horrific news of the passing of his close friends Romario Wallen, otherwise called ‘Bassa’ or ‘Grimmy Boss’ and Phillip Lewis, nickname ‘Afro Man,’ a few days ago, no one expected to hear much from the Up Top Boss for a while.

Although with the way showbiz goes, there’s no telling when the song was recorded or when the video was shot. Keeping busy sometimes gets you through the bereavement process, however, and TeeJay has said in the past that making music is his therapy. Watch…

