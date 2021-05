Rumour has it that Teejay has parted ways with Romeich Entertainment.

It’s not yet known what may have caused the split. However, Teejay has removed Romeich Entertainment management from his Instagram account and replaced it with his personal booking info.

The Dancehall Artiste signed to Romeich Management back in 2018.

Romeich is also the manager for Shenseea and Ding Dong.

Fans are of the view that Romiech may have not been giving Teejay’s career the attention it truly deserves.