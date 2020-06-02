TeeJay Debuts New Music Video For His Single ‘Nuh New To This’: Watch

Dancehall artiste TeeJay, the Up Top Boss, says he’s been around the block a couple of times, it’s going to take more than a pretty face to deceive him. Nuh New To This simply means he can spot a ploy from afar, and in the music video, he does just that.

The Maths of Mind Production renders TeeJay as the boss of Up Top Gardening, a landscape company. He and his team take on a job at a lush estate in the country, and just as they are arriving on the property, the man of the house is on his way out. A moment later, his wife is outside, and with a hug goodbye, she sends her husband off to work.

The men busy themselves, trimming hedges, raking leaves, and clearing debris, soon enough, wifey appears outside again. Wearing a little black dress and fishnet stockings, she bends down low for the gardening hose and begins watering the plants. She puts on a show to reveal more than necessary just so she can catch the men’s attention.

The Up Top Boss sees right through her, “Cyaa style me, don’t do that, mi nuh new to this … cyaa take bad man fi no idiot,” he sings. Later on in the evening, she finds him chilling by the poolside alone and joins him with refreshments. She continues to flaunt her femininity and attractiveness, but he knows she’s simply a maneater, so he walks her out. See the full video below.

The multitalented deejay, singer, and lyricist that is TeeJay can add a little acting to his repertoire as well. The scenes of the music video were quite telling with the Up Top Boss playing out his character well. It’s certainly a breath of fresh air seeing him do this type of scenario style music rather than the darker gangster-themed songs he’s been putting out of late.

The fans will agree Nuh New To This is streaming well, snatching up 140k views and filling up the comment queue in just a few hours of its release. Watch it here –

Source: Dancehallmag