Teachers Protest at Oracabessa High School: Following the Brawl between the Student and Dean of Discipline

Jamaica News: There was a fight between a male student and a dean of discipline at the Oracabessa High School in St Mary on Thursday, February 20.

It is reported that the pupil was subsequently reprimanded by the dean of discipline after throwing punches towards a teacher and pushed him on the ground while attempting to leave the school compound.

The dean of discipline had to immediately seek medical treatment for injuries sustained by the student.

Educators later staged the protest as they sit out throughout the day.

One teacher said there have been recurring issues of indiscipline at the school.

 

By: Marc Lodge

