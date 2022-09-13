Teachers Hailed for Dedicated Service

Jamaica’s teachers are being commended for their dedicated service in ensuring the continuation of learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Without your diligence and dedication, the learning loss would be significantly worse,” said Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams.
She was speaking at a recent townhall meeting at Jamaica College in St. Andrew, which focused on the education sector.
Mrs. Williams said despite the challenges of COVID-19, teachers have prepared students for exams using online platforms and within the face-to-face environment, noting that their efforts have brought “good results.”
She cited the results of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE), City & Guilds, and the National Council on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NCTVET), as examples.
Mrs. Williams said the Ministry continues to provide support to enable institutions to implement the recommendations from the National Education Inspectorate (NEI) Report for school improvement.
As part of the process, she said educators were able to identify and share best practices in the Quality Education Circle groups to improve student outcomes.
“The result of this has been a seamless transition of our PEP students to high school in the pandemic and, now, in the face-to-face learning environment, with much more information accompanying them about their level of readiness,” the Minister said.
On September 8, 2022, Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, presented 80 distinguished educators with the Prime Minister’s Medal of Appreciation (PMMA) for their outstanding contribution to the sector during 2021 and 2022.
