Teacher Melissa Tweedie accused of sleeping with student now works as YouTube yoga instructor

Melissa Tweedie
Melissa Tweedie

PE teacher who was accused of having sex with a student on prom night has posted a surprising update to social media.

Melissa Tweedie was struck off the teaching register by the General Teaching Council for Scotland in February after an investigation into her behavior with one of her students.

The 28-year-old was accused of having sex with an 18-year-old male pupil after the school’s prom night in June 2017.

She strongly denied having sexual intercourse with the teenager, but was found to have acted in an inappropriate manner.

Tweedie left her life behind in Glasgow, Scotland, to move to Dubai after the damning accusations surfaced, and locked her social media accounts down during the hearing.

But now, after months of silence, she had made a return to the internet to post meditation and online yoga classes to YouTube.

The former PE teacher’s career has made a dramatic turn, with Tweedie now teaching yoga classes in Dubai.

In a series of videos posted in May, she can be heard addressing her viewers as she moved into different yoga positions.

“Hello, welcome back to day two and another good morning and fresh day ahead of you.” she said in the clip.

At the time of the alleged incident, Melissa Tweedie was 23 and the pupil was 18.

“If today or yesterday wasn’t your day, then just think today you have this clean slate up in front of you.

“You choose what colours you sprinkle throughout your day today, you choose what you take from your day today.

“Yesterday is behind you, there is another bright day ahead of you.”

Tweedie had her outfit at the event called into question at a hearing to determine whether she should be struck off the teaching register.

At the time of the alleged incident, she was 23 and the pupil was 18.

At a teaching council hearing, the school’s deputy head, Heather Prentice, 60, mentioned the outfit the teacher wore on the night when she and other teachers attended the school leavers’ event in a professional capacity.

“I do remember it [her outfit] was quite loose, short, low-cut,” she testified, according to the Sun.

“She looked like she was going on a night out.”

The deputy principal also said Tweedie was dancing with a group of “all-male pupils” at the event and was “reluctant” to leave with the other teachers when the formalities were over.

Instead, the young PE teacher went with some of the students to a nearby nightclub, where it is alleged she drank shots with them.

“Can we for a minute act like I’m not a teacher?” Tweedie is purported to have said to the group.

At the afterparty at the hotel, she and the 18-year-old student allegedly ended up alone together and began kissing.

“We went downstairs and had sex in my room. She stayed the night, and we both left at 8 a.m.,” the student, known only as Pupil A, testified.

“I feel really sorry for Miss Tweedie,” the student said. “I had already handed in my leaver’s form [leaving school certificate].

“In my eyes, it wasn’t a student event. This could have happened on a night out.”

Scottish police investigated at the time and found that no criminal activity took place.

 

 

SOURCE: New york post

