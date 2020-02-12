Teacher Held with Illegal Firearm and Ammunition while Impersonating a Policeman, to Appear in Court Today

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Detectives attached to the Elletson Road police station in Kingston are reporting that Troy Chambers, the 38-year-old teacher who was arrested and charged after he was held with an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition, while impersonating a police officer, is scheduled to appear in the Kingston Gun Court today, Wednesday, February 12.

The accused teacher who resides at Killarney Avenue, Kingston 20, was also caught in possession with a firearm license owned by Carl Samuels, another teacher who was shot and killed at the Vauxhall High School a week ago.

Reports by the police are that about 5:00 p.m., last Thursday, Chambers took a man to the Elletson Road police station, identified himself as a police officer and told the officers at the station that he brought the man to give a statement.

Chambers who was in possession of a Glock pistol and eighteen rounds of ammunition arose the suspension of the officer, who carried out an investigation and discovered he was not a cop.

Following the investigation, Chambers was taken into custody and he was later taken back to his house where they discovered an addition 58-rounds of ammunition, 33-spent shells, 5-magazines, one-handcuff, one Glock pistol holder, 2-holsters, one magazine pouch, one combat belt, and the firearm licence bearing the name of his fellow deceased teacher.