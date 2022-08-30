Teacher Charged with Rape and Sexual Assault of Child in Manchester

Detectives assigned to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) arrested and charged a Manchester Teacher with Rape, Grievous Sexual Assault and Obscene Publication following incidents that occurred between December 2021 and June 2022.

Charged is 29-year-old Miguel Griffiths, otherwise called ‘Spoon’, of Knockpatrick District, Manchester.

Reports are that Griffiths sent photographs and videos of his genital to an 11-year-old girl. He later met with the child in Newport District, Manchester, where he sexually assaulted and raped her. A report was made to the police and an investigation launched.

Griffiths was pointed out to the police and subsequently charged.

His court date is being arranged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com