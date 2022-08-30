Teacher Charged with Rape and Sexual Assault of Child in Manchester

Detectives assigned to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) arrested and charged a Manchester Teacher with Rape, Grievous Sexual Assault and Obscene Publication following incidents that occurred between December 2021 and June 2022.

Charged is 29-year-old Miguel Griffiths, otherwise called ‘Spoon’, of Knockpatrick District, Manchester.

Reports are that Griffiths sent photographs and videos of his genital to an 11-year-old girl. He later met with the child in Newport District, Manchester, where he sexually assaulted and raped her. A report was made to the police and an investigation launched.

Griffiths was pointed out to the police and subsequently charged.

His court date is being arranged.