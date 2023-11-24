Teacher allegedly asked boy, 14, to send nude images to ‘arouse’ her

Leave a Comment / By / November 24, 2023

An Arkansas teacher has been accused of exchanging nude photos with a 14-year-old student — instructing him to send her the X-rated images to “gratify her sexual desires.”

Kaytlann Barnes, 30, who was a teacher at the time at Booneville Junior High School, allegedly sent several nude photos and a video through Snapchat “purposefully exposing her sex organs” to the boy, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said.

“She directed the student to send sexually explicit pictures back to her,” police said.

Barnes sought the material to “arouse or gratify her sexual desires,” according to court records obtained by KATV.

The Booneville Junior High student allegedly received the images over two nights while the two were at their respective homes.

00:0003:56

The alleged perv was arrested Nov. 17 at her home in Fort Smith as a result of the investigation by the sheriff’s office with the assistance of the Arkansas State Police.

Kaytlann Barnes
Barnes “directed the student to send sexually explicit pictures back to her,” police said..
Logan Country Sheriff’s Office

She was charged felony counts of sexual indecency with a child, producing, directing or promoting a sexual performance by a child, use of a communication device, and computer child pornography.

Barnes was released from jail Monday on a $25,000 bail.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: