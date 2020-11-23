Taylor Swift wins Artiste of the Year

Taylor Swift has been named artist of the year for the third time in a row at the American Music Awards – but could not make the ceremony as she is re-recording her back catalogue amid a high-profile row over the master recordings.

The 30-year-old star delivered her acceptance speech remotely, confirming to fans that she is in the studio working on new versions of some of her biggest hits.

It comes after music mogul Scooter Braun bought the record label Swift was previously signed to, which owned the masters of her first six albums, against her wishes last year.

Earlier this month, the singer-songwriter said he had sold them on to a private equity firm in a deal reportedly worth more than $300m.

Accepting her prize, Swift – who has now won the award a record six times in total – said it meant a lot to her that it is voted for by fans.

Swift took the top prize ahead of Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Post Malone and Roddy Ricch, and also won favourite music video for the track Cardigan and favourite pop/rock female artist.

Before her best artist speech, stars including Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa and Lewis Capaldi performed at the event.