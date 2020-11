Taylor Swift has responded to news of the sale of her catalog by Scooter Braun to a private equity company, saying she spurned the firm’s hopes of working together when she learned Braun would still profit from her work, and announcing she had already undertaken the long-promised re-recording of her entire Big Machine catalog.

Swift also said that Braun’s reps had let her know the catalog was for sale, but was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement to never again disparage Braun before she would be allowed to even examine Big Machine’s financial books or make an offer.

Swift said she was alerted about the sale by the purchasing company only after the deal had already gone down.

She says the company reached out to her in hopes of working together on her catalog, but then revealed that Braun would continue to benefit from her music under the terms of the deal that had been made.