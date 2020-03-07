Taximan Arrested

Crime: Police Charged A Westmoreland Man For Killing
Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (Mckoy’s News): A police was left injured and a taximan arrested after an incident which took place in Half-Way-Tree, Kingston.

Videos circulating online show the police and Transport Authority attempting to seize the taxi operator’s vehicle.

Evidence from the video shows that during the incident the cop was injured  from the taxi driver speeding away and a gun, belonging to the police, was left in the street.

The police intercepted the vehicle and the taxi operator was taken into custody.

The police are now awaiting a report.

