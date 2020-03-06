Taxi Operators Targeting Cops? Another Cop Hit

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Taxi Operators Targeting Cops – Yesterday a police constable was struck down by a taxi operator who is said to be a robot operator. The incident happened at approximately 6:40 pm yesterday in the metropolitan area.

According to reports the man was said to be stopped by the constable when he alighted from the vehicle and, swiftly, rushed back to it and sped off. In the process the left side of the vehicle hit the constable causing him to sustain injuries to his left knee and hand.

The constable was taken to the hospital where he was treated. He is attached to the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch.

This is the second incident that has happened within a few months in the Kingston metropolis. In January, a taxi operator mowed down a policeman at the intersection of Worthington Avenue and Trafalgar Road in New Kingston.

The police later found the black Toyota Wish motor car which was abandoned in the Mountain View Avenue area of St Andrew.

The man who was believed to have been driving the car, 43-year-old Edward Rochester, was listed by the police as a person of interest, but he is failed to make contact with the police.

(Visited 386 times, 386 visits today)