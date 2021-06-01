Taxi Operators Protest over Bad Road Conditions, in Hanover

Several disgruntled taxi operators who ply the Chester Castle, Bethel Town, to downtown Montego Bay routes, blocked sections of the main road leading through the Chester Castle community on Monday, May 31, and protested over what they claim to be poor, deplorable road conditions, that have been affecting them over the past years.

The taxi operators armed themselves with placards, used large tree trunks and stones to block sections of the roadway, and called for their problems to be addressed.

They told reporters that they have contacted their government representatives, who are JLP Member of Parliament, Dave Brown, and their Jamaica Labour Party Councillor, Ferron Decrish, but neither of the two made an attempted to address the situation.

” We are fed up, it is costing us over $40,000 each week to maintain our buses,” the taxi operators chanted while giving reporters a tour of the rugged road surface.

The operators also stated that they will not cease to block the roadway, neither will they cease the protest until the poor road conditions are addressed.

In the meanwhile, the Hanover police deployed a large team of officers in the area, and they were assisted by members of the Jamaica Defence Force and the fire Department in clearing the large trees, which made it impossible for any traffic to drive through.