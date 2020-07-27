Taxi operators fight, one charged with murder

40-year-old Rohan Thompson of Anderson Road
Detectives in St. Andrew arrested and charged one man in connection with the June 21 death
of 53-year-old Delroy Sinclair, a taxi operator of Maryland district in the parish.

The accused has been identified as 24-year-old Romario Mighten, a taxi operator of Gordon
Town, St. Andrew.

Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that about 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, Mighten
and Sinclair had a dispute during which Sinclair was stabbed in the neck. The Police were
summoned and Sinclair was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mighten was arrested and charged with murder, after the Director of Public Prosecutions
ruled that he be charged.

His court date is being finalized.

