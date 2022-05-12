Taxi Operator Stabbed to Death at Stop Light in Montego Bay

The Freeport police in St James have launched an investigation into the stabbing death of a popular taxi operator in Montego Bay on Tuesday, May 10.

The deceased has been identified as Stevon Little, 45, of the Moyhall district in St James.

According to police reports, shortly after 4 p.m., Little, who plied the downtown Montego Bay route to Moyhall, had just picked up passengers in his Toyota Voxy bus, which he operated as a taxi. When Little approached the intersection along Alice Eldemire Drive and Bogue main road, a man in a mask ran up to Little’s car, brandished a knife, and stabbed him several times to his upper body. The attacker then fled the area in a waiting motor car.

Upon arrival of the police, the scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue for an autopsy.

The police say they’re following up on promising leads and expect to make an arrest soon.