Taxi Operator Shot and Killed in Norwood, St James

Latest Jamaica News, St James (McKoy’s News): An investigation has been launched into the shooting death of a taxi operator, in the community of Hendon, Norwood, in St James, on Saturday morning, March 21.

He has been identified as 32-year-old Richard Thompson, also of Norwood community.

Reports by the police are that about 12:35 a.m., on Saturday, residents heard gunshots being fired in the area, and summoned the police.

Upon the arrival of lawmen, Thompson was seen slumped around the steering wheel of a black (Sponge Bob) Toyota Corolla motor car, which was parked along a section of the Beverly Hills main road, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The body was later removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.