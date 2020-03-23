Taxi Operator Shot and Killed in Norwood, St James

Double Murder in Anchovy
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, St James (McKoy’s News): An investigation has been launched into the shooting death of a taxi operator, in the community of Hendon, Norwood, in St James, on Saturday morning, March 21.

He has been identified as 32-year-old Richard Thompson, also of Norwood community.

Reports by the police are that about 12:35 a.m., on Saturday, residents heard gunshots being fired in the area, and summoned the police.

Upon the arrival of lawmen, Thompson was seen slumped around the steering wheel of a black (Sponge Bob) Toyota Corolla motor car, which was parked along a section of the Beverly Hills main road, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The body was later removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....