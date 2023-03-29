Taxi Operator Shot and Killed, Another Shot and Injured

A taxi operator was shot and killed, and another shot and injured, after gunmen opened fire on them at a Texaco service station, at the intersection of Waltham Park Road and Molynes Road in St Andrew on Tuesday, March 28.
Reports are that shortly after 7:00pm, the taxi operators were at the service station when they were ambushed and shot by gunmen travelling in another motor vehicle.
The police were summoned, and upon arrival one taxi operator who was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives say his colleague who fled the scene during the shooting, also turned up at hospital with gunshot wounds.
The attack on the taxi operators has been condemned by the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), and its president Egeton Newman, made an appeal to the Transport Ministry, and Minister of National Security, to find a safety solution for taxi operators.
Newman said the group will be visiting the relatives of the slain taxi operator on Wednesday.