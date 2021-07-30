Taxi Operator Seriously Injured Following Violent Dispute in Manchester

One taxi operator is in custody, while another is hospitalized in serious condition following a violent dispute on Caledonia Road in Mandeville, Manchester on Thursday, July 29.

Reports are that about 9:45 a.m., both men were involved in a dispute over a passenger, during which the suspect retrieved a wooden object from his motor vehicle and inflicted several blunt force injuries to the other. He also, allegedly ran over the man with his motor car. The man is currently being treated at hospital as he suffered several broken bones. His condition is considered serious at this time.

A Police Officer who was close by intervened and apprehended the suspect.

Reports from the Mandeville Police are that the man in custody, who cannot be named at this time, was also charged on Monday, July 26 with Unlawful Wounding which stemmed from a dispute involving him and a 73-year-old woman on North Race Course Road in the parish. The woman was also charged with Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm.

Both persons were granted bail. Their court date is not yet finalised.