Taxi Operator Murdered in Kingston

The Elleston Road police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a taxi operator, who was shot and killed by armed men outside his home in Kingston 2, on Friday, January 21.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Hugh Smith, of D’Aguilar Road, Kingston 2.

Reports by the Elleston Road police are that about 6:00am, residents heard explosions and summoned them.

On their arrival to the location, Smith was discovered lying in his yard with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

