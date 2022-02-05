Taxi Operator Murdered in Havendale, St Andrew

A taxi operator died at hospital on Thursday, February, 3, after he was shot and injured by unknown assailants in Havendale, St Andrew, on Wednesday, February 2.

He has been identified as 52-year-old Norman Francis, taxi operator of Tower Street in Kingston.

Reports by the Constant Spring police are that about 9:40 pm, Francis was driving his motor vehicle along a section of the Havendale main road, when he was attacked and shot, by unknown assailants.

He managed to drive the vehicle to a service station with gunshot wounds to his upper body, and persons in the area summoned the police.

Francis was transported to hospital where he was treated and admitted in critical condition, but succumb to his injuries on Thursday, about 3:00 am.