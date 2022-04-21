Taxi Operator Murdered in Green Pond, St James

A taxi operator was shot and killed by gunmen along the Green Pond main road in Green Pond, St James, on Wednesday, April 20.

He has been identified as 43-year-old Anthony Smith, a taxi operator of Albion district also in St James.

Reports are that about 10:15 am, Smith who operated a Grey Toyota Noah bus along the Cornwall Courts to Downtown Montego Bay route, parked his bus in the vicinity of a cookshop, and was walking towards the establishment when he was ambushed and shot by a lone gunman.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Smith was discovered lying along at the entrance to a shop.