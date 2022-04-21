Taxi Operator Murdered in Green Pond, St James

Breaking news two teenagers got shot in Norwood with high powered weapon

A taxi operator was shot and killed by gunmen along the Green Pond main road in Green Pond, St James, on Wednesday, April 20.

He has been identified as 43-year-old Anthony Smith, a taxi operator of Albion district also in St James.

Reports are that about 10:15 am, Smith who operated a Grey Toyota Noah bus along the Cornwall Courts to Downtown Montego Bay route, parked his bus in the vicinity of a cookshop, and was walking towards the establishment when he was ambushed and shot by a lone gunman.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Smith was discovered lying along at the entrance to a shop.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com