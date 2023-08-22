Taxi Operator Murdered in Burnt Savannah Community, Westmoreland

August 22, 2023

The Westmoreland police have commenced a probe into Monday’s shooting death of a Taxi operator, along a section of Burnt Savannah main road in the parish.

The deceased has been identified as 47-year-old Alden Watson, of Dalling Street, in Savanna- la-mar, Westmoreland.

Reports are that about 9:40pm, Watson was driving his Toyota motor car along a section of the Burnt Savannah main road, when he was pounced upon by armed men, and shot multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Watson was discovered slumped around the steering wheel of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the Savanna-la/mar Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

