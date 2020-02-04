Taxi Operator Found Dead in Gordon Town, St Andrew

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): Taxi Operator Found Dead The Constant Spring police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a taxi operator, whose body was found in a motor car along Craig Hill main road, in St Andrew, on Sunday, February 2.

The slain taxi operator has been identified as 35-year-old Jerome Welch, of Quarry Hill district in the parish.

Reports by the Constant Spring police are that about 10:00 p.m., they were informed by residents that a Toyota Sienta motor car had crashed into an embankment.

The lawmen drove to the scene and discovered Welch’s lifeless body in the motor car, with a stab wound.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for a postmortem examination.

