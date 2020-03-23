Taxi Operator Fined $45,000 Breach in Policy

Latest Jamaica News: Taxi Operator Fined Taxi operators are now speaking out on the aggressive policing they are now facing by the police due to the one-less policy implemented by the government for seven-days. The policy was implemented along with several other policies to combat the spread of the COVID-19 cases in Jamaica.

A taxi operator said that the police have been aggressive in policing them. He recalls a police dragging an operator from his vehicle handcuffing the driver and taking him to court immediately. He was fined $45,000. “A bawl him start bawl same time.” said the man.

The operator said, due to the policy, they are losing up to 25% of their daily income while increasing their expenses to sanitize their units.

The policy should be reviewed Wednesday, 25.

