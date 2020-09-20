Taxi Operator Dies In Collision

Pedal Cyclist Killed in Vehicular Collision in St. Catherine
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Forty-one-year-old Howard Lawrence, taxioperator of Bound Brook Road, Port Antonio, Portland died of injuries he received in a motor vehicle collision on the Golden Grove main road in St. Mary on Saturday, September 19.

Reports from the Annotto Bay Police are that about 12:30 p.m., Lawrence was travelling from Portland towards Annotto Bay. He was allegedly trying to negotiate a corner, when he lost control of the vehicle, which ran into a ditch which crashed into a utility pole. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations continue.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....