Taxi Operator Dies In Collision

Forty-one-year-old Howard Lawrence, taxioperator of Bound Brook Road, Port Antonio, Portland died of injuries he received in a motor vehicle collision on the Golden Grove main road in St. Mary on Saturday, September 19.

Reports from the Annotto Bay Police are that about 12:30 p.m., Lawrence was travelling from Portland towards Annotto Bay. He was allegedly trying to negotiate a corner, when he lost control of the vehicle, which ran into a ditch which crashed into a utility pole. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations continue.