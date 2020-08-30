Taxi Operator Charged With Several Breaches of the Larceny Act

A taxi operator was yesterday charged with several breaches of the Larceny Act
after he uttered a forged document at a commercial bank in an attempt to secure a loan of
approximately JM $1.3 million.

Charged with Forgery, Uttering Forged Documents and Attempt to Obtain Credit by Fraud is
30-year-old Jumayne Wilson of Cypres Hall district, Red Hills, St. Andrew.

Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that Wilson applied for a loan at a commercial bank
and tendered a job letter from a construction company. Investigations proved that the letter was
forged. Wilson was apprehended by detectives on Friday, August 21 when he returned to the bank
to enquire about the loan.

He was charged following an interview on Friday, August 28.

His court date is being finalized.

