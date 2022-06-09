Taxi Operator Charged for Murder in St. Andrew

Forty-eight-year-old Marvin Jackson, a taxi operator of Burnside Valley, Red Hills in St. Andrew was charged for the offences of Murder, Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following an incident on Castle James Road in the parish on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Dead is 41-year-old Allan Buchanan, a labourer of Red Hills, St. Andrew.

Reports from the Red Hills Police are that about 8:30 a.m., residents saw the body of Buchanan lying on the roadway and contacted them. On their arrival, Buchanan was seen with what appeared to be chop wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched and Jackson was later arrested and charged on Wednesday, June 08 after a question and answer interview.

His court date is not yet finalized.