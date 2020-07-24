Taxi Operator Charged For Mowing Down Cop

Police Charged St Thomas Man With Attempted Murder, Wounding
A taxi operator, who was on the run after mowing down a Police Constable on Thursday, January 24 during a police stop, has been arrested and charged.

The accused has been identified as 43-year-old Edward Rochester of Jarrett Lane, Kingston.

Reports are that about 7:45 a.m., Rochester allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Trafalgar Road and Worthington Avenue, Kingston 5. The police officer who was on duty saw the traffic breach and signalled Rochester to stop; he initially complied however, on approach of the officer he drove off and hit the officer, breaking his leg in the process.

Rochester was picked up on Friday, July 10 and subsequently charged with Assault Occasioning Grievous Bodily Harm and Dangerous Driving.

His court date is being finalised.

 

