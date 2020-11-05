Taxi Operator Charged Following Kidnapping Incident in Westmoreland

The Savanna-la-Mar Police in Westmoreland have laid charges against  26-year-old Andre Walker, a taxi operator of Water Wheel district, Bluefields in Westmoreland, for Kidnapping and Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm, following an incident on Sunday, November 1.

According to reports, about 7:30 p.m., the complainant was at home when someone alerted him from the outside. Walker and another man allegedly grabbed the complainant, punched him in the face causing several injuries, forced him in a car, and drove off in the direction of Chantilly Gardens, in the parish.

A report was made and an investigation launched; Walker was arrested and charged on Monday, November 2.

