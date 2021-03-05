Taxi Operator Caught on Camera Assaulting Police Officer, in May Pen, Clarendon, Charged

Detectives attached to the Clarendon Police Division have arrested and charged 25-year-old Kemar Dunkley, a taxi operator of Victoria district, Rochester in Clarendon, with multiple charges after he was caught on video assaulting a police officer in May Pen Town Centre, on Thursday, March 4.

Dunkley has been charged with Dangerous driving, Disobeyed a Constabulary, resisting Arrest, Assaulting police, Assault Occasioning Bodily Harm and malicious destruction of Government property.

The charges are in relation to an incident that occurred about 9:00 am, where Dunkley reportedly attacked and Assault a police officer after the cop attempted to cite him for a traffic breach.

It is alleged that Dunkley disobeyed the police officer’s signal to stop, attempted to hit him with his motor car, and then exited the vehicle and physically assaulted the police officer, while trying to disarm him of his service pistol.

After the confrontation, Dunkley was arrested and charged at the police station. A court date has not yet been announced.

