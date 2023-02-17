Taxi Operator Arrested for Alleged Rape of 15-Year-Old Student

Taxi Operator Arrested: A popular St James taxi operator who reportedly raped a 15-year-old female student during November of 2022 has been arrested by the police after being on the run for over two months.
The 25-year-old taxi operator who is scheduled to face a series of identification parades is said to be from Gutters community, also in St James.
Reports are that about 12:00noon on Thursday, November 1st of last year, the student was travelling from Irwin to downtown Montego Bay, when she boarded a White Toyota Voxy bus being driven by the accused as a taxi along the route.
On reaching her destination, the student asked for a stop, but the accused failed to comply and instead drove her to an isolated area off the Fairfield main road where he forced her in having sexual intercourse, and threatened her not to report the incident.
The student made a report to her mother who then reported the matter to the police and a search launched to find the taxi operator.
He was held at the Bus Park along Creek Street in downtown Montego Bay on Thursday, after being pointed out by the student.